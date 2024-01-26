After being known as a shutdown defenseman, Dylan Hunt has evolved his game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Every team needs a go-to guy.

Dylan Hunt (Marlboro, Mass.) has been just that for first-year coach Jim Gaudet and his Milton Academy squad.

The junior has stepped up in a major way for the Mustangs, boasting a career-high seven goals and 27 points through his first 19 games. Those marks put him among the defenseman-scoring leaders in New England prep hockey.

“He’s a huge part of our group,” Gaudet said. “He’s unbelievable defensively. Doesn’t give up much, so that’s always a really important part of his play. He’s showing a really good offensive ability this year as well, but he doesn’t sacrifice any part of his game to do it. So, he’s been a really good player for us.”

Coming up through the ranks of Marlboro High School and the Boston Junior Eagles program to Milton, Hunt considered himself more of a stay-at-home defenseman.