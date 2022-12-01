Matt Brown leads the Terriers with 17 points in 12 games. (Kyle Prudhomme)

Boston University has a dozen NHL draft picks on its roster. But the top scorer isn’t one of them.

Leading the Terriers in points is senior winger Matt Brown – undrafted, undersized but not underappreciated — with a 7-10-17 line in 12 games. Only two players in Hockey East have put up more points.

Brown’s stats so far this year are even more impressive when you consider that he finished last season with exactly the same totals, but in 24 games.

“He drives our offense with his speed,” says first-year head coach Jay Pandolfo, whose team is sixth in the Pairwise Rankings with an 8-4 record heading into a two-game set against New Hampshire this weekend.