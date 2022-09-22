James Hagens was a standout on the 15U Mount Saint Charles team. (Al Aleman Photography)

Forwards James Hagens and Sacha Boisvert, defenseman Will Felicio (Holden, Mass.) and goaltender John Parsons were standout players for Mount Saint Charles’ 15U team last season that lost to Shattuck-St. Mary’s at nationals. All four will not move onto the 16U team.

Instead, Hagens and Parsons will play for the U.S. National U17 team this season, while Boisvert and Felicio head to the USHL.

Mount Saint Charles should be fine. This has become standard procedure for the hockey powerhouse.

“That’s part of the good and bad,” 16U head coach Devin Rask said of the four heading elsewhere.

In just three full seasons, Mount Saint Charles has established itself as one of the top talent factories in the country in the quickly emerging academy hockey model.