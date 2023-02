Matthew Wood has impressed in his freshman year. (UConn Athletics)

There was plenty of hype surrounding UConn freshman right wing Matthew Wood coming into this season.

And rightly so, after he blitzed the BCHL in 2021-22 for a league-leading 85 points in 46 games even though he was 16 years old for most of the season.

Reputable NHL Draft analysts had him ranked as a potential first-rounder for 2023.

Now, even with the Hockey East regular season not quite finished, the verdict is in: