How Austan Bellefeuille’s near-death experience impacted his journey to Curry

Austan Bellefeuille is a forward for Curry College. (Frank Poulin/Curry College Athletics)

Austan Bellefeuille’s hockey season last winter ended one game before his Nichols College teammates’ season did.

It was largely a rough go for the Bison last winter, but one bright spot was an upset of Salve Regina in the quarterfinals of the Commonwealth Coast Conference tournament.

Bellefeuille (Framingham, Mass.), a junior who would transfer to Curry College for his senior year, left that game with a concussion, ending both his season and, as it turned out, his tenure at Nichols.

“A lot of things went wrong,” he said of that year.

But when it comes to injuries, that one didn’t compare to one he had to overcome a decade ago, one that produced scary symptoms and a brush with death.

Not even close.