How a New Hampton duo aims to inspire future hockey players

From left: True Thompson and Kennedy Walker at USA Select Camp.

Last March, led by MVP Julia Pellerin and eight other seniors, the New Hampton Huskies upset Groton in the Dorothy Howard Small School Tournament to win the NEPSAC championship.

This year, head coach Craig Churchill’s squad will look to a solid junior class to defend its title.

Returning forward junior Kennedy Walker (Middleton, Mass.) and newcomer True Thompson from the Little Caesars AAA program in Detroit will help lead the way, not only with their hockey skills but by bringing more diversity into the sport and being role models for other young girls.

They share a background as minorities in a predominantly White sport. Walker is Black and Thompson is First Nation Cree.

The two have become friends from their past years at USA development camps and are excited to be teammates this winter at New Hampton.