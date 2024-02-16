How a ‘fresh start’ propelled St. Mary’s to the top of the MIAA standings

Bella Freitas has been a standout freshman on St. Mary's top line this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It is a long road to the top of the MIAA. St. Mary's Lynn knows that well.

Falling short to Shrewsbury in the MIAA Division 1 final last season, the Spartans know the difficulty of just getting to the title game, let alone winning it. Finishing their season 25-3, the Spartans were a dominant force all season.

And head coach Frank Pagliuca understands the road back will not be easy. However, the way the Spartans have gone through the 2023-24 season has Pagliuca optimistic. They sit 16-1-1 atop the MIAA's Division 1 power rankings as of Feb. 13.

"We're off to a good start. We've done a nice job working together at this point," Pagliuca said. "The kids’ attitudes have been great. Their work ethic has been very good, and we're finding success by keeping things simple right now."