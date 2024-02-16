New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

How a ‘fresh start’ propelled St. Mary’s to the top of the MIAA standings

Avatar photo
By

Bella Freitas
Bella Freitas has been a standout freshman on St. Mary's top line this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It is a long road to the top of the MIAA. St. Mary's Lynn knows that well.

Falling short to Shrewsbury in the MIAA Division 1 final last season, the Spartans know the difficulty of just getting to the title game, let alone winning it. Finishing their season 25-3, the Spartans were a dominant force all season.

And head coach Frank Pagliuca understands the road back will not be easy. However, the way the Spartans have gone through the 2023-24 season has Pagliuca optimistic. They sit 16-1-1 atop the MIAA's Division 1 power rankings as of Feb. 13.

"We're off to a good start. We've done a nice job working together at this point," Pagliuca said. "The kids’ attitudes have been great. Their work ethic has been very good, and we're finding success by keeping things simple right now."

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Bella Freitas

How a ‘fresh start’ propelled St. Mary’s to the top of the MIAA standings

It is a long road to the top of the MIAA. St. Mary's Lynn knows that well. Falling short to Shrewsbury in the MIAA Division…
Read More
Cami Bell

Milestones and memories: Cami Bell leads the way for St. Paul’s

Leaders lead by example. And St. Paul's girls hockey has quite the leader. Senior forward and Yale commit Cami Bell (Barre, Vt.) could eclipse 100…
Read More

Boys MIAA rankings: Franklin earns spot in the top 10

The brackets for the MIAA boys hockey tournament will be announced in less than 10 days. We have a pretty good idea of who the…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter