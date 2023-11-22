Housatonic League: A team-by-team breakdown for 2023-24

Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The Housatonic League is set for another strong year.

Avold Old Farms enters the year as defending Elite 8 champions. Taft took home the Large School title over Salisbury. Westminster reached the Elite 8 last season, and Kent and Loomis Chaffee each reached the Large School tournament.

Each team should be in the mix once again. Avon will need some younger returners to grow into premier roles to replace last season's experience. The same goes for Salisbury. Meanwhile, Kent, Taft and Wesmintster will have deep cores this season, returning some of their top scorers and blue-liners.

Here's a breakdown of how the Housatonic League stacks up this winter: