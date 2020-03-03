Hotchkiss getting an MVP season from Wilder

Henry Wilder's save percentage ranked in the top three in prep school hockey. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If there was one surprise team in prep school hockey during the regular season, it was Hotchkiss.

The Bearcats weren’t on the radar of many folks outside their own locker room, but the team found itself the No. 5 seed in the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament. Hotchkiss faces No. 4 Dexter Southfield in Wednesday's prep school quarterfinals.

Although it’s been a team effort to get to this point, the team’s unquestioned most valuable player is senior goaltender Henry Wilder, a three-year starter for the Lakeville, Conn., prep school.