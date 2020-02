Hotchkiss certainly had its fair share of chances against Salisbury, but goalie Max Donoso said no. (Hotchkiss Sports Media)

LAKEVILLE, Conn. -- The earth might have recently fallen away below them, but apparently Salisbury hasn't let that faze them.

Coming off a loss over the weekend to Avon Old Farms that knocked them from the pedestal of the New England Hockey Journal coaches poll (all the way down to tied for third, in fact), eyes were on Salisbury to see how this talented team would respond after one of its few bouts of adversity this season.

And the response was ... good enough. For the most part. Sort of.