Hockey East women’s: 3 things to watch for this weekend

Nine of the Hockey East women’s teams have already hit the ice. Providence joins in the fun this weekend.
It’s early, but five teams are off to perfect starts: Northeastern, Boston University, Vermont, Boston College and Connecticut are all 2-0.
To no one’s surprise, second-ranked Northeastern looks like a juggernaut again. The Huskies have outscored opponents 11-0 after a sweep of Holy Cross. The only other Hockey East team in the top 10 is BC, which is ranked seventh.
Here are three things to look for this weekend: