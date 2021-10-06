Hockey East women’s: 3 things to watch for this weekend

Northeastern senior Chloe Aurard was named Hockey East Player of the Week after a 3-3-6 performance. (Jim Pierce/NU Athletics)

Nine of the Hockey East women’s teams have already hit the ice. Providence joins in the fun this weekend.

It’s early, but five teams are off to perfect starts: Northeastern, Boston University, Vermont, Boston College and Connecticut are all 2-0.

To no one’s surprise, second-ranked Northeastern looks like a juggernaut again. The Huskies have outscored opponents 11-0 after a sweep of Holy Cross. The only other Hockey East team in the top 10 is BC, which is ranked seventh.

Here are three things to look for this weekend: