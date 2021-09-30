Charlotte Welch of Winchester, Mass., returns for a Yale team that won a program-record 17 games in 2019-20. (Yale Athletics)

Only four members of the women's ECAC were in action during the 2020-21 college season. After an uncertain offseason, the Ivy League, which accounts for half of the conference’s teams, decided to opt out. Rensselaer and Union soon followed, leaving one-third of the conference to play out the partial campaign.

When the conference tournament rolled around, Colgate defeated St. Lawrence to win its first ECAC tournament title and earn a bid to the national tournament for the second time in program history. In the NCAA quarterfinals, the Raiders were bounced by Minnesota-Duluth.

Now, with the ECAC returning in full for 2021-22, New England Hockey Journal previews each of the 12 women's teams for the new campaign, which began with non-conference action on Sept. 23. Previously, NEHJ previewed the men's side of the ECAC.

