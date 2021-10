Boston University transfer goalie Corinne Schroeder made NCAA history in her Quinnipiac debut. (Rob Rasmussen/QU Athletics)

She has the puck at her stall inside the Quinnipiac University locker room.

But the souvenir has nothing to do with the 27 saves Corinne Schroeder made Saturday during a 5-1 non-league win over Maine in Hamden, Conn. It was a memorable Quinnipiac debut for Schroeder.

Schroeder was credited with scoring Quinnipiac’s fifth goal and made history in the process.