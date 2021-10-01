Hockey East women’s preview/watch list: Can NU make it 5 straight?

Maddie Truax (Gardner, Mass.) will help anchor the blue line for the UNH Wildcats. (UNH Athletics)

Unlike some other conferences, Hockey East was fortunate to have all 10 teams in action during the 2020-21 season. While a number of shutdowns and postponements plagued the flow of the pandemic-impacted season, the league ended up with a trio of teams in the NCAA Tournament.

After a near-perfect regular season and winning its fourth-straight Hockey East tournament title, Northeastern earned the automatic bid for the national bracket, while Boston College and Providence earned at-large bids.

The Eagles and Friars fell in the quarterfinals, but the Huskies continued their dominant season on the NCAA stage, barreling through the first two rounds before being knocked off by Wisconsin in the title game.

Now, with things returning to normal in Hockey East for the 2021-22 season, New England Hockey Journal previews each of the 10 women's teams for the new campaign, which began with non-conference action on Sept. 24. Conference play kicks off on Oct. 1.

This article appeared in the print edition of the September/October 2021 New England Hockey Journal magazine.