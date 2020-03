Will John Leonard of the Minutemen stay or will he go? (Getty Images)

With the 2019-20 college hockey season over, attention turns to what underclassmen will be leaving school early to sign NHL entryl-evel contracts.

After the 2018-19 season, 21 Hockey East players turned pro with eligibility remaining. That number will almost certainly be lower this offseason.

Having spoken to numerous scouts and agents, my best guess is six players leaving school early, mere formalities. After that, another handful of players could opt to forgo eligibility to sign pro deals.