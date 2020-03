The NHL season and Hockey East are among the latest suspensions and cancellations caused by the coronavirus. (Getty Images)

The Hockey East tournament is officially canceled, according to a league statement on Thursday.

After the league announced on Wednesday that all of its postseason games would be played without spectators, on Thursday it released the statement saying it would be cancelling the tournament altogether, citing the utmost caution for the safety of all involved amid the rapidly growing health crisis.

The quarterfinal round of the tournament was to begin on Friday and run through Sunday.