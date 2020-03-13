New England Hockey Journal

College

Recruiting: Dexter Southfield's Dempsey commits to BC

By

Jack Dempsey had a great season for Dexter Southfield. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The college hockey season might be over, but commitment news on the recruiting trail has continued.

Dexter Southfield senior left wing Jack Dempsey announced his commitment to Boston College following his breakout year. The Natick, Mass., native led Dexter Southfield in scoring with 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points in 30 games.

The remarkable year represented a 35-point increase from his junior season, his first in prep hockey. Before joining Dexter Southfield, Dempsey, an ’01, played two seasons at Catholic Memorial and one Natick High School.

