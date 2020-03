Coach Norm Bazin has been with UMass Lowell for nine seasons. (Rich Gagnon/UMass Lowell Athletics)

When you talk to UMass Lowell coach Norm Bazin, you hear the word "fortunate," "fortune" and "lucky" quite a bit.

From anyone else, it would seem disingenuous. After all, luck has very little to do with hockey, really. At its core, success in the sport is all about hard work, skill and discipline.

But Bazin has more than earned the right to use those words after surviving a car accident in 2003 that nearly killed him and put him in a medically induced coma for eight days.