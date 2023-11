Caeden Herrington scored five goals and posted 21 points in his first prep season last year. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

No matter what Lakes Region game you find yourself at this winter, strong talent will be displayed.

Kimball Union boasts various strong college hockey commits and prospects who will have Division 1 eyes on them all season. Holderness has an NHL Draft prospect. New Hampton has one of the best '07s in the region.

There are also multiple strong goaltenders across the region, as we illustrate in this story.

Let's dive into our preseason All-Lakes Region team for 2023-24.