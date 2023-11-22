Here are our First and Second All-Housatonic boys teams

Derek Tremblay was one of Taft's leading scorers last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ).

The prep hockey season is almost here. With that, it's time to get into our All-NEPSAC teams.

The Housatonic League is set for another strong season. The conference boasts the defending Elite 8 champion in Avon Old Farms as well as the reigning Large School champs in Taft. That's not to mention Large School runner-up Salisbury, Westminster fresh off an Elite 8 appearance or Loomis Chaffee and Kent coming off Large School tournament berths.

Even though some of these teams experienced their share of turnover after last season, there's still plenty of talent in the league. There were some tough calls in putting together these teams, too, whether it was deciding between the First or Second team for a player, or leaving some worthy candidates out.

Let's dive into our preseason All-Housatonic teams: