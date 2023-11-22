New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

Here are our First and Second All-Housatonic boys teams

Avatar photo
By

Derek Tremblay
Derek Tremblay was one of Taft's leading scorers last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ).

The prep hockey season is almost here. With that, it's time to get into our All-NEPSAC teams.

The Housatonic League is set for another strong season. The conference boasts the defending Elite 8 champion in Avon Old Farms as well as the reigning Large School champs in Taft. That's not to mention Large School runner-up Salisbury, Westminster fresh off an Elite 8 appearance or Loomis Chaffee and Kent coming off Large School tournament berths.

Even though some of these teams experienced their share of turnover after last season, there's still plenty of talent in the league. There were some tough calls in putting together these teams, too, whether it was deciding between the First or Second team for a player, or leaving some worthy candidates out.

Let's dive into our preseason All-Housatonic teams:

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Derek Tremblay

Here are our First and Second All-Housatonic boys teams

The prep hockey season is almost here. With that, it's time to get into our All-NEPSAC teams. The Housatonic League is set for another strong…
Read More

Housatonic League: A team-by-team breakdown for 2023-24

The Housatonic League is set for another strong year. Avold Old Farms enters the season as the defending Elite 8 champions. Taft took home the…
Read More

Here are our First and Second All-ISL Eberhart Division Teams for the season

As we covered in the team-by-team breakdown of the ISL Eberhart division, it's a new-look slate of teams. The competition is higher and the teams…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter