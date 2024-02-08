James Hagens has 18 goals and 55 points in 36 games for the USNTDP's U18 team this season. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

James Hagens is rarely frazzled. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound center with the effortless stride and silky hands is a human highlight reel. He can pass and shoot. He anticipates plays long before they happen.

But in November 2022, there was one thing Hagens didn’t anticipate.

He was in British Columbia for the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. His head coach, Nick Fohr, waited as Hagens finished media interviews. Hagens, who recently had turned 16 years old, had a question.

“Coach, what do I do if I don’t feel like I answered a question very well?’ ” Hagens asked.