Harvard-bound Sean Farrell named USHL Player of the Year

Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) recorded 29 goals and 72 assists for 101 points this season. (Chicago Steel)

Harvard commit Sean Farrell was named USHL Player of the Year after the Hopkinton, Mass., native had a record-shattering 2020-21 campaign with the Chicago Steel.

Farrell became just the second player in the USHL’s Tier 1 history to surpass the 100-point mark in a single season. In 53 regular-season games, Farrell recorded 29 goals and 72 assists for 101 points. He added two goals and eight assists in eight playoff games as the Steel captured the Clark Cup championship.

It was Farrell’s second season in the USHL after spending the two previous seasons with USA Hockey’s NTDP. Farrell spent a season of prep hockey playing for Carl Corazzini at St. Mark’s. The 2020 fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens will matriculate to Harvard in the fall, a year later than expected, due to the coronavirus.