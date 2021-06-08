New England Hockey Journal

Juniors

Harvard-bound Sean Farrell named USHL Player of the Year

By

Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) recorded 29 goals and 72 assists for 101 points this season. (Chicago Steel)

Harvard commit Sean Farrell was named USHL Player of the Year after the Hopkinton, Mass., native had a record-shattering 2020-21 campaign with the Chicago Steel.

Farrell became just the second player in the USHL’s Tier 1 history to surpass the 100-point mark in a single season. In 53 regular-season games, Farrell recorded 29 goals and 72 assists for 101 points. He added two goals and eight assists in eight playoff games as the Steel captured the Clark Cup championship.

It was Farrell’s second season in the USHL after spending the two previous seasons with USA Hockey’s NTDP. Farrell spent a season of prep hockey playing for Carl Corazzini at St. Mark’s. The 2020 fourth-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens will matriculate to Harvard in the fall, a year later than expected, due to the coronavirus.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

USHL Phase II Draft: 29 New Englanders selected

There were 29 New England players selected in Thursday’s USHL Phase II Draft. In total, 59 players with connections to the region were selected. Junior…
Read More

Nine New Englanders selected in 2021 USHL Phase I Draft

Nine New Englanders were selected in Wednesday night’s USHL Phase I Draft in which the league’s 15 teams select players born in 2005. It didn’t…
Read More

New Englanders racked up the points during a season of resilience in the USHL

Completing the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a simple task for the United States Hockey League, but the circuit succeeded. By May’s end,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter