Muskegon forward Jack Williams (Biddeford, Maine) chalked up 38 points this season. (Dan Hickling/Hickling Images)

Completing the 2020-21 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t a simple task for the United States Hockey League, but the circuit succeeded. By May’s end, the USHL will have done what it wasn’t able to do a year ago: host the Clark Cup final.

Throughout this season and the playoffs, players from New England have been stars in the USHL show. In fact, center Sean Farrell (Hopkinton, Mass.) stole it.

Selected 124th overall by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2020 National Hockey League draft, Farrell planned on playing his freshman season at Harvard in 2020-21. However, with the Crimson’s campaign canceled, the 19-year-old returned for his second season with the Chicago Steel. All he did was rewrite record books.