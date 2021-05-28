USHL Phase II Draft: 29 New Englanders selected

Boston University-bound Jeremy Wilmer was selected third overall by Waterloo. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

There were 29 New England players selected in Thursday’s USHL Phase II Draft. In total, 59 players with connections to the region were selected.

Junior Eagles center Tim Delay of Hingham, Mass., was the first local player to see his name scroll across the board in the 23-round draft. The St. Sebastian’s senior was plucked off the board in the second round by the Green Bay Gamblers.

In addition to Delay, five other players from the Junior Eagles were selected in the draft, where USHL teams were allowed to select players born between 2001 and 2005. Other local programs with the most picks in Phase II were Mount Saint Charles with five, Cape Cod Whalers with four and Salisbury with three.