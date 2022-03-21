Harvard, AIC aiming to do damage in NCAA tournament: Opening Shift

Harvard celebrating its 2022 ECAC title. (Harvard University photo)

Much of the talk about Harvard entering the season revolved around it being the youngest team in Division 1 men’s college hockey.

The Crimson certainly had talent, but the seven NHL draft picks in its freshman and sophomore classes hadn’t played a college game because of the Ivy League canceling all sports last year. Joining them for the return were five of the 2019-20 team’s top-10 scorers.

How would it all come together? It was a reasonable question to ask of Harvard and its chief rivals. But, the answer has emerged.