Shane Lachance posted 33 goals and 54 points in 62 games for Youngstown this season. (Deven Fickes)

These days, it's rare to see a player go right from high school or prep school to college hockey.

Players opt to play a year or two in junior leagues around North America as another preparatory stop for college hockey.

The 2022-23 season saw some strong performances from locals in different junior leagues. In this story, we'll focus on the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), North American Hockey League (NAHL), National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC) and United States Hockey League (USHL).

Let's dive into the awards from 2022-23.