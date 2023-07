Lane Hutson celebrates after Boston University won the Hockey East men's tournament championship. (Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

The 2022-23 college hockey season was a cool one for New England.

The Division 1 men's national champion was Quinnipiac, marking the first time the program won a title. Boston University, which won the Hockey East Tournament championship, was also in the Frozen Four. On the Division 1 women's side, Northeastern reached the Frozen Four.

There were surprise teams, too, such as Merrimack, which landed a spot in the men's NCAA Tournament.

Here are our 2023 New England college hockey awards.