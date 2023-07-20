Greg Moore named head coach at USA Hockey’s NTDP

Greg Moore spent 2015-18 as an assistant with the USNTDP. (USA Hockey)

USA Hockey's National Team Development Program sure loves its New Englanders behind the bench.

The program announced Wednesday that Greg Moore (Lisbon, Maine) has been tapped as head coach of the NTDP and will be in charge of the U17 team in 2023-24.

Moore replaces Dan Muse (Canton, Mass.) who was recently hired as an assistant coach with the NHL's New York Rangers.

Moore, who played for the NTDP from 2000-02 before a standout career at the University of Maine, spent the last three seasons as the head coach of the AHL's Toronto Marlies. From 2018-20, he ran the bench for the USHL's Chicago Steel.