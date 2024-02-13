Girls prep rankings: Phillips Andover moves into top 3, Tabor returns

Phillips Andover is back in the top 3 after beating Williston last week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

We're less just two weeks from the postseason in girls prep hockey.

The last week featured some massive results, whether it be Phillips Andover's win over Williston, BB&N and Groton battling Nobles to ties, Tabor beating St. Paul's or Choate beating Loomis.

It all led to Andover re-entering the top 3 for the first time since before the holidays, and Tabor returned to the top 10 for the first time since last month. Meanwhile, the top two teams, Nobles and Williston, still remain the same, they did prove to be human, after all.

Some big-time matchups remain over the next week, especially as teams continue to jockey for seeding and push for the Elite 8.

Let's dive into this week's rankings.