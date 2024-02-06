Junior forward Molly MacCurtain has 21 points in 20 games for Nobles this season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Time flies, doesn't it?

We've officially hit the stretch run of the regular season. In less than 20 days, the NEPSAC tournament fields will be announced. The quarterfinals will kick off in just over three weeks.

The next few weeks will have huge implications on seeding for the Elite 8 as well as the Large and Small school tournaments.

As has been the trend in our last few iterations of the top 10, the top tier of teams continue to separate themselves. Nobles, Williston and even Loomis have continued to charge right on ahead. Andover is quickly working its way into that tier as well.

Behind them, there is still plenty of jockeying in the next tier, even if no new teams entered the rankings this time around. St. Paul's made a big leap after an impressive week. Outside the top 10, New Hampton, Tabor and Thayer continue to knock on the door and keep things interesting.

Let's dive in.