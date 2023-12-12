Kaitlin Sullivan has been key on the blue line for Tabor. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Two weeks into the girls prep hockey season, and our rankings have already seen their fair share of turnover.

Some teams are still just starting to get going, while others have found a groove.

Like last week, there's a lot to unpack. Over the weekend, I made the drive from Somerville to Marion, Mass., to take in Tabor's 2-1 win over Groton on Saturday. That game led to some shakeup in the rankings.

With holiday tournaments beginning this week, there will surely be massive ripple effects across the rankings.

Let’s break down this week's top 10.