Girls prep hockey rankings: Kent cracks top 3 after holiday break

Megan Duplantie and Kent crack the top 3 in our latest girls prep Top 10. (Kay Bermudez-Pires/Kent School)

We're through the topsy-turvy holiday season, and the girls prep hockey schedule is back to full-throttle.

In our girls prep hockey forecast last week, we took stock of the best teams, which teams have surprised so far, some Elite 8 predictions and some of the best breakout players this season. A lot of the trends we examined have kept up through the return to action coming out of the break, too.

As I wrote in the last rankings before the break and in our forecast, the parity around the NEPSAC this season is off the charts. Anybody can beat anybody so far.

There's also so much hockey left to play this season, and a lot of ranked teams see their schedules get significantly tougher over the next month or so. So much can still change in the coming weeks.

While the top two teams remain the same, there was plenty of shakeup in the rest of the top 10, including a newcomer to the rankings.

Let's dive into this week's top 10.