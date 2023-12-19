Greta Hulbig had a huge weekend for Nobles in the Harrington Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

As expected, a busy weekend of holiday tournaments led to quite a few changes in this week's girls prep top 10 rankings.

In the Harrington Tournament, Nobles dominated nearly all weekend to cruise to some early-season hardware. Meanwhile, Williston Northampton turned out to be human after all, suffering its first loss in nearly two full years en route to a third-place finish.

At the Patsy K. Odden, Loomis Chaffee ground out a massive upset win over Phillips Andover in the title game, while Thayer and Groton each fell in the championships of their tournaments over the weekend.

All of it led to a new top dog in the rankings, plus plenty of shuffling further down. Each of the next three teams behind No. 1 has a case to make for being ranked higher, while No. 6 could be in the top five, too. Fleshing out the back end of the rankings was a challenge once again as some teams could have either moved up or fallen more as well as others in the hunt.

If anything, the weekend's results prove that the parity around the NEPSAC this season is incredibly high.

Let's dive into the latest top 10.