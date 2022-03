A Boston College commit, Julia Pellerin (Windham, N.H.) earned small school NEPSAC girls MVP honors. (Photo by Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Nobles senior forward Emmy O’Leary and New Hampton School junior forward Julia Pellerin headline the All-NEPSAC Team.

O’Leary was selected as the Large Schools MVP, while Pellerin was named the Small Schools MVP.

O’Leary led Nobles to a 26-1-3 record and a berth in the Elite 8 championship game. A Southboro, Mass., native, O’Leary is committed to Princeton University. She netted 34 goals and 64 points in 30 games.