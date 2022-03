Kate Ham (Hingham, Mass.) and the Bulldogs are the No. 2 seed in the NEPSAC Elite 8 Chuck Vernon Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The most exciting week of the girls prep school hockey season is here.

Twenty teams have qualified for the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) postseason. Games will be played on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

At the end of Sunday, New England champions will be crowned in three divisions: Elite 8 (Chuck Vernon Tournament), Large School (Patsy Odden Tournament) and Small School (Dorothy Howard Tournament).