New England Hockey Journal

Women's

Hockey East women’s playoff preview: Can anyone knock off NU?

By

UConn
UConn is the No. 3 seed behind Vermont and the four-time defending league champion, Northeastern. (Photo by UConn Athletics)

One and done.

There are few things in hockey more exciting than a winner-take-all game and this year, for the first time, the Hockey East Women’s Tournament will feature all 10 teams in a single-elimination format.

The games will be hosted on the campus of the higher seed throughout the tournament, which starts Wednesday.

All 10 teams will be in action this week.

The top two seeds are No. 1 Northeastern (27-4-2, 21-3-2 HE) and No. 2 Vermont (21-10-3, 18-7-2).

Northeastern is aiming to make history. The Huskies can capture a fifth consecutive Bertagna Trophy as league champions with three victories. NU will host the lowest remaining seed from the opening round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

U.S. women's Olympic team

Olympics: Silver linings in U.S. women’s loss to Canada in gold medal game

The U.S. women's Olympic team made a valiant effort to overcome a three-goal deficit to Canada in the gold medal contest at the 2022 Winter…
Read More
Sammy Taber

‘She has the ability to make plays that don’t exist’: Meet Cushing’s Sammy Taber

Necks craned. Heads turned. Mouths opened. Sammy Taber can be shy. But she wasn’t that fall 2019 day when she donned a penguin costume and…
Read More
Olympic Women's

Olympics: Four U.S. women’s stars who shined to set up gold-medal clash with Canada

Death, taxes and the United States facing Canada for Olympic gold in women’s hockey. The U.S. beat Finland, 4-1, on Monday while Canada beat Switzerland,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter