UConn is the No. 3 seed behind Vermont and the four-time defending league champion, Northeastern. (Photo by UConn Athletics)

One and done.

There are few things in hockey more exciting than a winner-take-all game and this year, for the first time, the Hockey East Women’s Tournament will feature all 10 teams in a single-elimination format.

The games will be hosted on the campus of the higher seed throughout the tournament, which starts Wednesday.

All 10 teams will be in action this week.

The top two seeds are No. 1 Northeastern (27-4-2, 21-3-2 HE) and No. 2 Vermont (21-10-3, 18-7-2).

Northeastern is aiming to make history. The Huskies can capture a fifth consecutive Bertagna Trophy as league champions with three victories. NU will host the lowest remaining seed from the opening round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.