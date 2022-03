Natalie Stott of Franklin, Mass. led Williston Northampton to the 2022 NEPSAC girls prep championship (Williston Northampton Athletics)

She had dreamed of the moment over the last couple of months.

She would win a New England championship with her best friends in the world. Everything was going according to plan this past Sunday.

In a battle of girls prep school heavyweights, top seed Williston Northampton was leading second-seeded Nobles, 2-0. Williston goaltender and Franklin, Mass., native Natalie Stott wanted to celebrate. There was one problem, though. No time seemed to be ticking off the clock.