Girls MIAA power rankings: St. Mary’s tops first in-season poll

Freshman Bella Freitas' strong start has been big for St. Mary's early on. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Girls MIAA hockey is in full force after the season's first few weeks. With that, it's a great time for our first in-season top 10 for 2023-24.

St. Mary's hasn't missed a beat from last year's dominant regular season, nor has defending Division 2 champion Duxbury. Malden Catholic has been battled tested early on, and the Lancers have passed with flying colors.

The bulk of the upcoming schedule will see several stalwarts square off in head-to-head matchups, whether during holiday tournaments or league play. Among the marquee events on the schedule is the Tenney Cup, which will continue on Friday, Dec. 29, before the championship and consolation on Monday, Jan. 1. That tournament sees Duxbury, Hingham, Notre Dame (Hingham) and Bishop Feehan face off at the Bog in Kingston, Mass.

Unlike our preseason rankings, we're going to incorporate Division 2 into the top 10. With all that in mind, let's dive in.