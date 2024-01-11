Girls MIAA power rankings: Notre Dame (Hingham) cracks the top 3

Devon Moore came through with a goal for NDA (Hingham) against Malden Catholic. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're in the heart of the high school hockey season.

The last two weeks have seen some big-time wins and upsets. The usual suspects like St. Mary's and Duxbury appear to be in cruise control right now, while others like Lincoln-Sudbury, Peabody-Lynnfield-North Reading and Burlington continue to surge.

Boston Latin has kept things interesting with some impressive results, including a recent tie with Shrewsbury and a win over Notre Dame (Hingham). The Cougars recovered to hand Malden Catholic its first loss of the season, though.

It's all led to some shakeup in the latest top 10 as NDA cracks the top three, while Falmouth enters the rankings.

Let's dive in.