Girls MIAA power rankings: Malden Catholic charges back into top 3

Ava Baker lifted Malden Catholic to a massive 2-1 win over Duxbury this week. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

It's almost tournament time in Massachusetts.

In 15 days, the MIAA will unveil its girls hockey playoff brackets. Before we know it, it'll be championship Sunday at TD Garden on March 17.

Most teams have just a handful of games left that could go a long way in determining their standing in the MIAA's power rankings, which determine the tournament fields.

If everything were to get underway as I write this, these would be the top five seeds in each tournament:

Division 1:

St. Mary's

Notre Dame (Hingham)

Malden Catholic

Lincoln-Sudbury

Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading

Division 2:

Duxbury

Falmouth

Burlington

Nauset/Monomoy

Longmeadow

With all of that in mind, let's dive into our latest top 10: