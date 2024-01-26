New England Hockey Journal

MIAA

Girls MIAA power rankings: Burlington and Falmouth surge, plus a new No. 1

By

Caitlyn Tremblay
Caitlyn Tremblay and Burlington have been surging lately. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Much like last season, it's Duxbury and St. Mary's world, and the rest of the MIAA is living in it.

With experience and plenty of depth, the Dragons continue to dominate. Meanwhile, few have been able to match the Spartan's dynamic, young talent. 

We're still over a month out from the tournament, leaving plenty of time for some of the other top teams in the state to make a run at Duxbury and SMH. 

There are other challengers in the mix. Burlington is on a meteoric rise, thanks to huge wins over Hingham and Malden Catholic. Falmouth has the most potent offensive attack going right now, too. As a result, both cracked this week's top five. A pair of newcomers entered the rankings this week as well. 

Let's dive in. 

