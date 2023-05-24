New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

Girls Mass. Hockey Festival: Selections announced for 2023 Select Camps

Avatar photo
By

Ainsley Gray of Nobles had a strong showing at the Final 40. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Over the last two weekends, players across the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years have battled at the Girls Mass. Hockey Festival for spots in USA Hockey Select Camps this summer.

It's time for the selections. 

Seventeen forwards, 11 defenders and three goalies were picked for the ’08s, while the ’07s got 11 forwards, seven defenders and two goalies, and the ’06s had eight forwards, five defenders and two goalies.

Some players from each birth year were selected for different camps. Those will be listed next to their name. 

Here are the full selections: 

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Girls Mass. Hockey Festival: Selections announced for 2023 Select Camps

Over the last two weekends, players across the 2006, 2007 and 2008 birth years have battled at the Girls Mass. Hockey Festival for spots in…
Read More

Which prospects’ stocks rose the most at the Mass. Hockey Festival?

The short-term implication of the Mass. Hockey Festival is that certain players move on to USA Hockey Select Camps this summer. The effects long term,…
Read More

What we learned about the ‘07s at the Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40

ROCKLAND, Mass. – Many of the best 2007-born players from across the state took part in the Mass. Hockey Festival Final 40 last weekend at…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter