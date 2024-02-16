Girls Elite 8 forecast: Who will make the top prep tournament?

Olivia Maffeo is on track to lead Nobles in scoring once again. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

In nine days, the NEPSAC's brackets for the Elite 8, the Large School tournament and the Small School tournament will be unveiled.

We've kept track of some of the top teams all throughout the season with our weekly rankings. But it's time to take stock of each team's position as we the postseason nears.

Which teams are locks to make it? Who are the strongest contenders? What will teams on the bubble need to do to make the Elite 8? Who needs to be perfect the rest of the way?

All season, there seem to be a few tiers I've grouped teams in. There are the favorites, which have consistently been Nobles and Williston all season. Phillips Andover has worked its way toward that tier in recent weeks, too. In the next tier of teams, capable of making a run, are Loomis Chaffee, Deerfield and Kent. Behind them is the most crowded group, the bubble. Be it Tabor, St. Paul's, Choate, Westminster and others, each has dealt with ups and downs. But they're not completely out of the running for the Elite 8.

The Elite 8 is determined using the JSPR algorithm, which is different from the RPI, an important note. If you're a college hockey observer, think of it as the PairWise.

Let's take stock of the top 12 squads in the JSPR. Each of these teams were picked according to the projected final JSPR as of Friday, Feb. 16.