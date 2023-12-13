New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Girls

Full schedule and preview for the 2023 Harrington Invitational

Avatar photo
By

Olivia Maffeo of Nobles
Nobles annually co-hosts the Harrington Tournament with Milton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 42nd season of the tournament. 

The slate for this season's Harrington Invitational is absolutely stacked, per usual. Whether it be the two hosts in perennial powerhouse Nobles and up-and-coming Milton, defending NEPSAC champion Williston Northampton or contenders like St. Paul's and BB&N, it is truly a gauntlet.

The action kicks off on Friday, Dec. 15, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 17. Friday and Sunday will be at Nobles, while Saturday will be at Milton. 

Here is a preview and full schedule for this year's Harrington Tournament.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Olivia Maffeo of Nobles

Full schedule and preview for the 2023 Harrington Invitational

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 42nd season of the…
Read More
Kaitlin Sullivan of Tabor

Girls prep rankings: Tabor moves into top 3, New Hampton joins top 10

Two weeks into the girls prep hockey season, and our rankings have already seen their fair share of turnover. Some teams are still just starting…
Read More

Flood-Marr Tournament: Full preview and schedule

There's always something special about the Flood-Marr Tournament. Maybe it's the history. This is the 58th edition of the tournament, which is played at both…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter