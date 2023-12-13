Full schedule and preview for the 2023 Harrington Invitational

Nobles annually co-hosts the Harrington Tournament with Milton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Harrington Invitational Tournament is always one of the premier events on the girls prep hockey calendar. This year marks the 42nd season of the tournament.

The slate for this season's Harrington Invitational is absolutely stacked, per usual. Whether it be the two hosts in perennial powerhouse Nobles and up-and-coming Milton, defending NEPSAC champion Williston Northampton or contenders like St. Paul's and BB&N, it is truly a gauntlet.

The action kicks off on Friday, Dec. 15, and runs through Sunday, Dec. 17. Friday and Sunday will be at Nobles, while Saturday will be at Milton.

Here is a preview and full schedule for this year's Harrington Tournament.