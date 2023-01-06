New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Full schedule and preview for 2023 True Hockey Prep Cup

Avatar photo
By

Patrick Murphy
Patrick Murphy leads the Mount Saint Charles 18U team in points. (USA Hockey)

The 2023 True Hockey Prep Cup is almost here, beginning Friday. Games will occur between Lawler Rink and Gallant Arena at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.

Here's the full schedule:

Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 

  • 10 a.m. — Dexter vs. Northwood (Gallant Arena) — Game 1
  • 12:00 p.m. — St. Andrew's College vs. Nichols (Lawler Rink) — Game 2
  • 12:30 p.m. — Culver vs. Kimball Union (Gallant Arena) — Game 3
  • 2:30 p.m. — Mount Saint Charles vs. Frederick Gunn (Lawler Rink) — Game 4

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 

  • 12 p.m. — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (Lawler Rink) — Game 5
  • 2:30 p.m. — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4 (Lawler Rink) — Game 6
  • 10 a.m. — Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Gallant Arena) — Game 7
  • 12:30 p.m. — Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Gallant Arena) — Game 8

Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 

  • 9 a.m. — Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 (Gallant Arena)
  • 9:45 a.m. — Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (Lawler Rink)
  • 11:30 a.m. — Loser Game 5 vs. Loser Game 6 (Gallant Arena)
  • 12:30 p.m. — Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6 (Lawler Rink) — Championship

There will undoubtedly be lots of NHL scouts and college coaches in attendance looking to get a glimpse at some of the top players on all eight teams.

Here's a team-by-team breakdown heading into the showcase.

