Full preview and schedule for 2023 Patsy K. Odden Invitational

Patsy K. Odden Invitational host Taft fell in the Large School championship last year. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The holidays are here and that means it's tournament time in prep hockey. Each year, the Patsy K. Odden Invitational at Taft delivers, featuring some of the best teams in the NEPSAC.

This season looks to be no different as the tournament hits its 40th anniversary.

The slate features some potential forces in Phillips Andover and Tabor as well as other teams sure to be in the mix, like Kent, Loomis Chaffee and Taft.

This year's tournament will kick off on Thursday, Dec. 14, and conclude on Friday, Dec. 15, with games played at both rinks on Taft's campus. Andover has taken home back-to-back Odden tournament titles.