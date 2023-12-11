St. Sebastian's hosts the annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament begins this week. It's always one of the marquee events on the prep hockey calendar each season.

From Friday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17, eight teams will battle it out at St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Mass. The teams include Albany Academy, Brunswick, Northwood, Rivers, St. Andrew's College, Williston Northampton, Winchendon and of course, the hosts, St. Sebastian's.

Brunswick and St. Sebastian's met in the championship last season, and the former took home the title by way of a 2-0 win. Each of those teams is very much two of the favorites once again. There's also no shortage of players on each team that will catch everyone's attention during the tournament.

Here is a full schedule and preview.