New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Boys

Full preview and schedule for 2023 Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

Avatar photo
By

St. Sebastian's celebrates
St. Sebastian's hosts the annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament begins this week. It's always one of the marquee events on the prep hockey calendar each season.

From Friday, Dec. 15 through Sunday, Dec. 17, eight teams will battle it out at St. Sebastian’s in Needham, Mass. The teams include Albany Academy, Brunswick, Northwood, Rivers, St. Andrew's College, Williston Northampton, Winchendon and of course, the hosts, St. Sebastian's.

Brunswick and St. Sebastian's met in the championship last season, and the former took home the title by way of a 2-0 win. Each of those teams is very much two of the favorites once again. There's also no shortage of players on each team that will catch everyone's attention during the tournament.

Here is a full schedule and preview.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

St. Sebastian's celebrates

Full preview and schedule for 2023 Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament

The annual Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament begins this week. It's always one of the marquee events on the prep hockey calendar each season. From Friday…
Read More

Full preview and schedule for Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament

Tournaments like the Flood-Marr and Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic get a lot of attention for boys prep hockey holiday tournaments. But the Groton/Lawrence Holiday…
Read More

Boys prep rankings: There’s a new No. 1 team, Kent joins the top 10

As the boys prep hockey holiday tournaments approach, there have been two weeks of action. We have an idea of what some teams are, while…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter