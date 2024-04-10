Frozen Four predictions: Who will win the national championship?

Senior BU forward Nick Zabaneh carries the puck away from BC's Cutter Gauthier. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The potential for fireworks is high in this Frozen Four, which begins Thursday in St. Paul, Minn.

As much as we at New England Hockey Journal care about the rest of the country, we really care about the teams from our region. This season presents a unique possibility.

No. 1 Boston College faces Michigan in the Frozen Four semifinals, while Boston University faces Denver.

That means there could be a BC-BU final. Oh boy.

But will that happen?

Evan Marinofsky went 3-for-4 on his picks for the Frozen Four, while Patrick Donnelly went an impressive 4-for-4. Amazingly enough, both picked Michigan, who was the No. 3 seed, to come out of the Maryland Heights regional.

Here are our picks for the Frozen Four.