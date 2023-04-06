Frozen Four predictions: Can BU or Quinnipiac advance to final?

Boston University celebrates winning the Hockey East playoffs after Lane Hutson's OT goal. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

The only New England representation at last year's Frozen Four was the venue —TD Garden. Things are much different this year.

Boston University and Quinnipiac will represent the region in this season's Frozen Four. BU battles Minnesota at 5 p.m. on Thursday, followed by Quinnipiac taking on Michigan at 8:30 p.m.

Neither squad needs the Tampa sun to warm them up. The Terriers enter having won their last nine games, including the Hockey East championship. While Quinnipiac lost in the ECAC Hockey Tournament semifinal, the Bobcats have still won 14 of their last 15 games.

Both Minnesota and Michigan arrive to the Frozen Four with a large dose of history and an even heavier dose of elite talent.

It should make for some great hockey.

It begs a simple question: Who's winning this thing?

Let's make some predictions.