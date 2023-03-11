New England Hockey Journal

NTDP

Four New Englanders invited to USA Hockey NTDP Evaluation Camp

Teddy Mutryn, a forward for St. Sebastian's and the Jr. Eagles, received an invite. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

Four New England natives have been invited to attend the 2023 USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) Evaluation Camp.

With invitations officially going out late last month, 2007-born players from across the country learned their fate in terms of having a chance to prove they belonged on the 2023-24 USA Hockey NTDP U17 team.

New England’s '07s are hoping to join '06 forwards Cole Eiserman (Newburyport, Mass.) and Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) at the Plymouth, Mich., based program this upcoming September. Forwards Ryan Leonard (Amherst, Mass.), Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) and Will Vote (Arlington, Mass.), all '05s from the region, will all be moving on from the NTDP and playing at Boston College for the 2023-24 season.

Here are the four from the region this year.

